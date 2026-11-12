Sh1.69bn Inua Jamii payout targets 423,520 vulnerable families

More than 423,000 families raising orphans and vulnerable children are set to receive fresh financial support from the government after the release of Sh1.69 billion under the Inua Jamii programme, in a move aimed at easing the cost of caring for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The latest allocation will see each of the 423,520 eligible households receive Sh4,000 for the September-October 2026 payment period, according to the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services.

The ministry announced on Wednesday that the money had been released, with payments scheduled to begin immediately through the government's contracted payment service provider.

Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng'o confirmed the disbursement, which brings the total amount set aside for the latest cycle to Sh1,694,080,000.

The funds are channelled through the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC), a government initiative that provides financial assistance to extremely poor families looking after children who have lost their parents or face other forms of vulnerability.

The programme seeks to strengthen the ability of families and communities to care for such children at home and prevent their separation from familiar surroundings.

It also aims to improve access to education by encouraging school enrolment and continued learning, while supporting better healthcare, nutrition and food security among beneficiary households.

Child protection is another key objective, with the financial assistance intended to give struggling families additional resources to meet the needs of children under their responsibility.

The new payment follows an earlier release of Sh850.696 million in September, which benefited 425,348 households under the July 2026 cycle. Each household received Sh2,000 during that round.

Unlike the previous allocation, the latest disbursement covers two months, with beneficiaries receiving Sh4,000 each.

Inua Jamii brings together several social assistance programmes targeting groups considered most vulnerable to poverty and financial hardship. Apart from households caring for orphans and vulnerable children, it covers older persons aged 70 and above and people with severe disabilities.

The CT-OVC component was established in 2004 following the devastating effects of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which left thousands of children orphaned or exposed to difficult family circumstances.

It specifically targets extremely poor households where at least one orphan or vulnerable child lives as a permanent member, providing financial assistance to help families maintain their welfare.

The wider programme has also provided relief to elderly Kenyans who depend on the monthly stipends to purchase food and other household necessities.

In October, 81-year-old Peter Nzioka, who lives in Sofia slum in Athi River, Machakos County, described how the Older Persons Cash Transfer had helped him cater for his basic needs.

Nzioka, who has eight children, 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, said the Sh2,000 he receives every month goes towards buying essential supplies.

"I use the money to buy basics like maize flour, sugar, cooking oil and soap. Inua Jamii is really helpful," he said.

Although he receives assistance under a different category of Inua Jamii, his account illustrates how the programme supports households that would otherwise struggle to afford everyday necessities.

To strengthen the management of the initiative, the government has introduced biometric verification and proof-of-life checks to confirm that registered beneficiaries remain eligible for assistance.

Those enrolled in the programme must complete the verification process after every six months to maintain their status on the beneficiaries' register.

The exercise is aimed at removing deceased or ineligible recipients, preventing fraudulent payments and ensuring government resources are directed to the intended beneficiaries.

The payment system has also undergone changes, with the government moving Inua Jamii from a bimonthly disbursement arrangement to monthly payments in July 2023.

According to the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, the programme is part of the government's broader effort to protect people facing poverty, old age, disability and other difficult social and economic conditions.