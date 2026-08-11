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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

AFCON

Kenya not fit to host Afcon 2027, CAF report says
Sports

Kenya not fit to host Afcon 2027, CAF report says

During a CAF inspection in February, Kenya presented three key stadium projects, all located in Nairobi, as the report revealed on Thursday evening, highlighting critical gaps even as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 tournament with Tanzania and Uganda.

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Thika Stadium gets Sh850m upgrade
Sports

Thika Stadium gets Sh850m upgrade

Kenya is building a new 10,000-seat, Sh850m Thika Stadium, set for completion by year-end, to boost local sport, protect traders’ livelihoods and serve as a potential AFCON 2027 training venue.

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