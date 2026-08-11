Charles Akonnor: A life built around football
Speaking in a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Akonnor said football had been part of his life from childhood, starting with school football before progressing through Ghana’s youth national teams
Speaking in a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Akonnor said football had been part of his life from childhood, starting with school football before progressing through Ghana’s youth national teams
CAF’s Executive Committee has confirmed support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino as the dispute over FIFA governance and World Cup proposals intensifies. The vote math—and divisions beyond Europe—could decide where support shifts.
The seven locally based players reportedly disappeared in South Africa around April 2026, refusing to return home after the 2027 AFCON qualification matches against Eswatini.
Morocco were declared the winners of the 2025 Afcon tournament when the Confederation of African Football (Caf) overturned the result of January's final.
During a CAF inspection in February, Kenya presented three key stadium projects, all located in Nairobi, as the report revealed on Thursday evening, highlighting critical gaps even as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 tournament with Tanzania and Uganda.
The Principal Secretary in the State Department for Sports Elijah Mwangi said on Sunday that there was adequate time provided by CAF to Kenya to comply with key requirements chief among them the payment of Sh3.9 billion as requisite hosting fee.
Speaking on Wednesday from Dakar, the Secretary General of the Senegalese FA, Abdoulaye Seydou Sow, told the public broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise that the ruling was a shame for Africa. He insisted that Senegal would not back down and that the trophy is going nowhere.
The committee, chaired by Webuye West MP Hon. Dan Wanyama, dismissed the ministry’s proposal to raise the budget from Sh3.5 billion to Sh5 billion, calling the explanation insufficient.
Kenya is building a new 10,000-seat, Sh850m Thika Stadium, set for completion by year-end, to boost local sport, protect traders’ livelihoods and serve as a potential AFCON 2027 training venue.
Kenya is doubling down on the stadium’s readiness, determined that its flagship venue will meet the exacting standards of CAF and FIFA.
Kenya says it would support delaying AFCON 2027 to 2028, citing election-year security risks, stadium upgrades and fan controls as CAF inspectors assess East Africa’s readiness to co-host.
Nicholas Musonye, chairman of the Local Organising Committee, has urged stakeholders and fans to keep perspective as the upgrades gather pace.
CAF’s executive committee meets in Dar es Salaam this week to decide whether AFCON 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda goes ahead as planned or is delayed, with major calendar and investment impacts.
Fans and officials condemned Kasarani Stadium’s deteriorated pitch during Nairobi United’s CAF tie against Wydad, prompting Sports Kenya to apologize, cite unpaid water bills and announce a temporary closure for renovations.
FKF president Hussein Mohammed says lessons from Morocco’s AFCON are guiding Kenya’s AFCON 2027 preparations, with a focus on transport, logistics and government‑backed infrastructure in Nairobi.
Morocco will pursue legal action with CAF and FIFA after Senegal’s AFCON final win in Rabat, challenging a 15-minute walk-off that followed a VAR-awarded penalty and reshaped a chaotic finish.
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has apologised after ordering his players off during a late VAR penalty row in Rabat, as debate grows over potential CAF sanctions and VAR protocols.
Ivory Coast journalist Mamadou Gaye has questioned Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania’s readiness to host AFCON 2027, even as CAF president Patrice Motsepe insists the East African tournament will go ahead with inspections.
Speaking from a benchmarking visit to Morocco on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi insisted the trio are ready to stage a world‑class tournament and vowed to turn scepticism into a showcase of regional capability.
Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior has asked CAF to investigate referee Jean Jacques Ngambo Ndala’s handling of Senegal’s AFCON final win over Morocco after a disputed late penalty in Rabat.
Morocco beat Nigeria on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes at Stade Ibn Batouta, reaching their first AFCON final since 2004 and setting up a title clash with Senegal.
Sadio Mané’s 78th‑minute strike sent Senegal past Egypt in the AFCON 2025 semifinal in Tangier, booking a final place and ending Mohamed Salah’s bid for the title.
This comes after businesses operating along Douglas Wakihuri Road behind Nyayo Stadium were reduced to rubble in a dawn operation carried out under heavy police guard, cutting off the livelihoods of dozens of youths who depended on the site for daily income.
Kenyan referee Peter Waweru Kamaku will serve as VAR for the Senegal vs Egypt AFCON semi-final in Tangier, marking a key milestone for Kenyan officiating on Africa’s biggest football stage.
Veteran administrator Tom Alila warns that Football Kenya Federation infighting and court battles with CEO Harold Ndege risk delaying projects and damaging Kenya’s image ahead of co-hosting AFCON 2027.
A tactical guide to the AFCON quarter-finals, breaking down Mali v Senegal, Morocco v Cameroon, Nigeria v Algeria and Egypt v Ivory Coast, with low-scoring games expected and four favourites tipped to edge through.
Years of mismanagement, public spats and last-minute upheavals have long haunted Cameroonian football, but the chaos that preceded this AFCON was extraordinary even by those low standards.
Nigeria’s Super Eagles briefly threatened to boycott training and travel over unpaid AFCON win bonuses before officials showed proof of processed payments, easing tensions ahead of the Algeria quarterfinal in Marrakech.
Victor Osimhen grabbed a brace, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams added the gloss, but it was Iwobi’s vision and long-range passing that pulled the strings.
Some African teams landed favourable paths; others drew gauntlets that will test depth, experience and nerves.