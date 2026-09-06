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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Amnesty International

Amnesty Kenya calls for probe after Ol Kalou by-election violence and death
News

Amnesty Kenya calls for probe after Ol Kalou by-election violence and death

In a statement released on Sunday, the rights organisation condemned what it described as "state-sponsored terror, voter suppression, and egregious human rights violations" witnessed during the by-election, saying the deployment of armed, masked men in unmarked vehicles represented "a dangerous regression in Kenya's constitutional journey."

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Human rights groups demand answers on missing Kenyans in Tanzania
Global Affairs

Human rights groups demand answers on missing Kenyans in Tanzania

The coalition highlighted two disturbing cases involving Kenyan nationals. John Okoth Ogutu, a teacher at Sky Schools in Dar es Salaam, was allegedly shot dead on October 29, 2025, while Fredrick Lorent Obuya was reportedly arrested by Tanzanian security forces two days later. Obuya is said to be held incommunicado at Oyster Bay police station.

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