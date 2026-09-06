Egyptian TV presenter among 12 sentenced to death in drug case
According to state-owned al-Ahram newspaper, they were part of a criminal gang that imported ingredients used to make drugs with the intent of selling them.
According to state-owned al-Ahram newspaper, they were part of a criminal gang that imported ingredients used to make drugs with the intent of selling them.
Rights groups say the cases raise concerns about accountability within the country’s security agencies, with data from the Missing Voices Coalition showing that 19 cases of enforced disappearance and 69 police killings have been recorded in Kenya so far in 2026.
Maanzo argued that politicians should be able to campaign freely across the country without facing violence because of their political affiliations or the regions they visit
Amnesty Executive Director George Morara said the organisation was concerned about reported attacks on journalists, disruption of media broadcasts, destruction of property, road blockades and intimidation linked to political activities.
Fourteen candidates were contesting the presidency, but the race was largely viewed as a battle between Hichilema and Brian Mundubile, who campaigned on the platform of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP).
In a statement released on Sunday, the rights organisation condemned what it described as "state-sponsored terror, voter suppression, and egregious human rights violations" witnessed during the by-election, saying the deployment of armed, masked men in unmarked vehicles represented "a dangerous regression in Kenya's constitutional journey."
In a statement issued on Sunday, Amnesty said Kenya's Election Offences Act expressly prohibits bribery, intimidation, misuse of public resources and the participation of public officers in partisan campaigns.
According to Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid, the organisation has verified four cases of people who have not been traced since the beginning of June.
In a statement released on June 18,2026, the rights group said the framework marked “a significant milestone in Kenya’s ongoing pursuit of truth, justice, accountability, and reparations,” especially for victims of unlawful killings, torture, enforced disappearances, sexual violence and arbitrary arrests.
The 30-day deadline set by President William Ruto for submitting a Cabinet memorandum on the GBV Taskforce recommendations expired on Wednesday, with no evidence of compliance.
In a statement issued on Friday, Amnesty said the crackdown occurred between October 29 and November 3, 2025, and involved excessive use of force by police and other security officers. The protests took place during a nationwide internet blackout, and reports indicate that hundreds of people were either killed or wounded.
Amnesty International said that authorities used online harassment, disinformation campaigns, and unlawful monitoring to discourage participation in protests. The organization expressed concern over reports that security agencies accessed mobile data and location information without proper court approval, raising alarms about privacy violations.
The coalition highlighted two disturbing cases involving Kenyan nationals. John Okoth Ogutu, a teacher at Sky Schools in Dar es Salaam, was allegedly shot dead on October 29, 2025, while Fredrick Lorent Obuya was reportedly arrested by Tanzanian security forces two days later. Obuya is said to be held incommunicado at Oyster Bay police station.
If enacted, the bill would require Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to track customer usage, convert the data into "readable details," and submit reports to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) at least once per financial year.
According to Amnesty, the attackers targeted more than 20 vehicles and trucks during the Thursday morning ambush.
The findings paint a picture of a country where poor women are abandoned to their fate.