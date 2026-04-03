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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

ANGOLA

Wheelchair Basketball: Kenya ends Angola tour on a high
Sports

Wheelchair Basketball: Kenya ends Angola tour on a high

Speaking from the Pavilhão Multiuso de Kilamba on Wednesday after the game, head coach Sarah Libese congratulated her players but lamented earlier missed opportunities. Kenya had lost to Morocco on Tuesday, Algeria and South Africa on Monday, and host nation Angola on Sunday, but had opened the tournament strongly with an 89-2 win over Liberia on Saturday.

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