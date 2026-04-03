Wheelchair Basketball Championships a learning process for Kenya, officials say
Speaking after the match, team captain Ian Kanji said he was proud of the team’s performance, noting they will return home with valuable lessons.
Speaking after the match, team captain Ian Kanji said he was proud of the team’s performance, noting they will return home with valuable lessons.
Speaking from the Pavilhão Multiuso de Kilamba on Wednesday after the game, head coach Sarah Libese congratulated her players but lamented earlier missed opportunities. Kenya had lost to Morocco on Tuesday, Algeria and South Africa on Monday, and host nation Angola on Sunday, but had opened the tournament strongly with an 89-2 win over Liberia on Saturday.
The 5×5 women’s team fell 22–14 in their final contention match, while the men suffered a heavy 92–27 defeat, ending their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.
Speaking on Friday right after the final whistle, women's head coach Sarah Libese was upbeat about her charges, praising them for a good start, but wary of champions South Africa and Algeria.
Speaking on Thursday from the Arena Pavilhao Multiuso do Kilamba in Luanda, Angola, women’s team captain Caroline Wanjira expressed gratitude for the exposure, admitting that the team is still a work in progress and will carry home valuable lessons from the two-day continental showdown.
The President said the summit provides an opportunity to review 25 years of Africa–Europe cooperation while addressing shifting geopolitical priorities, funding gaps, and rising security pressures.
The experts also called for renewed Pan-African solidarity and unity of purpose, noting that Africa’s position in a changing global order depends on how effectively it reforms its institutions.
Protesters took to the streets after the government raised fuel prices on July 1, a move that has sparked widespread anger and frustration.