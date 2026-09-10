New Apple CEO Ternus stakes early tenure on costly foldable iPhone
Apple has been working on the foldable device for several years. When opened out, the Duo resembles a small iPad, while folding it in half gives it the appearance of a wider iPhone.
Apple has been working on the foldable device for several years. When opened out, the Duo resembles a small iPad, while folding it in half gives it the appearance of a wider iPhone.
The transition is set for 1 September, with Cook remaining in charge in the coming months to guide the handover before stepping into the role of executive chairman.
The device supports only eSIM and comes in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue. Apple executives described it as providing "MacBook Pro levels of compute in an iPhone."
The launch, themed “Awe Dropping,” will begin at 8 pm Kenyan time and will be available on Apple’s website and YouTube channel, with local fans expected to follow closely.
Apple shares have fallen nearly 25 percent since their record high on December 26, 2024, wiping out around $900 billion in market value.
At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), starting Monday in Silicon Valley, Apple will reveal its latest plans for both its popular devices and the software that powers them.
The device also boasts an advanced 6.7-inch screen and cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities.
The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said Apple is exploring price adjustments ahead of its fall product launch.
The move comes in response to growing trade tensions and the effects of tariffs imposed by the United States government.
The decisions sparked swift backlash from the companies. Apple accused the Commission of unfair treatment and claimed its efforts to comply were ignored.
In a separate development, reports have surfaced suggesting OpenAI is exploring the creation of its own social media platform.
"This is not your typical bug. The attack used a highly complex method that bypassed Apple’s usual security safeguards," said a spokesperson for Apple.