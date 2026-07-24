Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns
Shahabuddin had been expected to remain in office until 2028 and was among the few officials from Hasina's administration who survived the sweeping changes that followed the July 2024 uprising.
Shahabuddin had been expected to remain in office until 2028 and was among the few officials from Hasina's administration who survived the sweeping changes that followed the July 2024 uprising.
According to Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management, the worst-hit districts are Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Habiganj.
Zia, who was the country's first female prime minister, died on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, from a prolonged illness. She was 80.
Amid tight security, the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal delivered the verdict in absentia since Hasina remains in India.
Distraught relatives gathered outside the four-storey factory in Dhaka's Mirpur area on Tuesday in search of their loved ones still missing.
The museum will showcase artefacts from the uprising, including personal items of protesters killed during the final months of Hasina’s regime
Shocking footage from the scene captured the intensity of the fire and the chaos that followed as rescuers and residents rushed to pull victims from the burning rubble.