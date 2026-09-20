Murkomen warns chiefs against settling defilement, GBV cases at home
Speaking in Baringo on Sunday, the CS said some children were being abused by people expected to protect them, including teachers, relatives, fathers and other trusted adults.
Speaking in Baringo on Sunday, the CS said some children were being abused by people expected to protect them, including teachers, relatives, fathers and other trusted adults.
On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, police confirmed through an X post that four more AK-47 rifles and 25 rounds of ammunition were turned in, pushing the cumulative total over the past year to 567 firearms.
The festival will culminate with the renowned goat auction, presided over by President William Ruto. Cheboi encouraged leaders, locals, and visitors to support farmers by purchasing naturally salted goats for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the first quarter of the financial year ending June 30, 2026, released on Monday by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, lists Kericho, Tana River, Turkana, Bomet, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Kilifi, Kwale, Kajiado, Kisumu, Mombasa, Vihiga, Busia, West Pokot, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Wajir, Laikipia and Kisii as counties that did not spend any money on development.
The findings are contained in the Jukwaa la Usalama report, which shows that the government’s plan to make all gazetted units operational has slowed because of budget gaps.
The former senator said he had an open discussion with the President about the projects he started during his previous term but could not complete.
KANU Secretary General George Wainaina confirmed that the party will not present a candidate in the race, effectively giving UDA a clear path.
In the UDA nomination, Chemitei emerged top with 48,791 votes, surpassing Tobole Kipsang Kibor Wycliffe, who received 30,897 votes, and Daniel Kiptoo Korir, who trailed with 23,613 votes.His approval by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now allows him to officially begin preparations for the by-election campaign.
The weapon was handed over to the Sub-County security team and members of the local Peace Committee before being secured at Kolowa Police Station.
The rising waters have turned an area once known for education, fishing, and tourism into a flood zone, where residents now live side by side with hippos and crocodiles
Kindiki called on local leaders from the North Rift to support and reinforce the government’s sustained peacebuilding agenda
The Interior boss described the lack of institutions and infrastructure in Tiaty as alarming and said the situation demanded urgent government attention.