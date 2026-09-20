News

The County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the first quarter of the financial year ending June 30, 2026, released on Monday by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, lists Kericho, Tana River, Turkana, Bomet, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Kilifi, Kwale, Kajiado, Kisumu, Mombasa, Vihiga, Busia, West Pokot, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Wajir, Laikipia and Kisii as counties that did not spend any money on development.