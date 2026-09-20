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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Baringo

Billions to salaries, zero to development in 20 counties
News

Billions to salaries, zero to development in 20 counties

The County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the first quarter of the financial year ending June 30, 2026, released on Monday by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, lists Kericho, Tana River, Turkana, Bomet, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Kilifi, Kwale, Kajiado, Kisumu, Mombasa, Vihiga, Busia, West Pokot, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Wajir, Laikipia and Kisii as counties that did not spend any money on development.

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IEBC approves UDA candidate Chemitei for Baringo Senate race
News

IEBC approves UDA candidate Chemitei for Baringo Senate race

In the UDA nomination, Chemitei emerged top with 48,791 votes, surpassing Tobole Kipsang Kibor Wycliffe, who received 30,897 votes, and Daniel Kiptoo Korir, who trailed with 23,613 votes.His approval by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now allows him to officially begin preparations for the by-election campaign.

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