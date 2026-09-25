MPs challenge need for new forensic science board
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma questioned why the Government Chemist could not instead be given an independent structure with a defined mandate and accountability framework.
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma questioned why the Government Chemist could not instead be given an independent structure with a defined mandate and accountability framework.
The proposed law would limit the role of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson to adding up and announcing presidential results as declared by returning officers at constituency tallying centres.
The Statutory Instruments (Amendment) Bill (Senate Bill No 10 of 2024) seeks to give citizens a formal channel to petition Parliament when public bodies do not prepare the rules needed to give effect to legislation within the required timelines.
The Kenya Blood, Cells, Tissues and Organs Bill 2026 seeks to tighten oversight of blood and transplant services while setting strict penalties for people and facilities that operate outside the law.
The Sacco Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2025, now before the National Assembly, proposes far-reaching changes to the way saccos are regulated. One of its key proposals is to allow members to claim protected deposits from the Deposit Guarantee Fund once a sacco's licence or authorisation has been revoked.
Article 112 provides that if one House passes an ordinary Bill concerning counties and the second House rejects the Bill, it shall be referred to a mediation committee appointed under Article 113.
The Bills will now be considered by Parliament, where lawmakers are expected to debate their scope, cost and implementation timelines, before determining the future direction of Kenya’s education system.
Water shortages continue to be a serious problem, particularly in informal settlements in cities, where residents sometimes go days without water. In these communities, households often receive water only twice a week, forcing them to conserve and ration supplies carefully.
Currently, the Clerk of the National Assembly requests reports on nominees from agencies including the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.
Published in July 2025, the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposes giving the Senate powers to initiate legislation, vet constitutional office holders, approve national budgets, and challenge decisions passed by the National Assembly.
Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o warned that delayed payments by State Corporations and government agencies are squeezing small and medium businesses that depend on timely government contracts.
MPs questioned the legal and practical basis for allocating 1.5 per cent of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) to the State Department of Roads while retaining 10 per cent for “critical interventions,” warning that it could set a harmful precedent.