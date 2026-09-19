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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

board appointments

Explainer: Why Kenya’s governance laws are not enough
Exclusives

Explainer: Why Kenya’s governance laws are not enough

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mutuma said the effectiveness of an organisation depends not only on the laws and resources available but also on how its leadership, governance structures and institutional culture operate in practice.

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Poorly performing State firms shouldn't rely on State bailouts, Mutuma says
Exclusives

Poorly performing State firms shouldn't rely on State bailouts, Mutuma says

Vice Chairperson of the Institute of Certified Secretaries Wyne Mutuma maintained that the sustainability of state corporations begins with effective governance, particularly the appointment of competent boards and senior managers. He maintained that the quality of leadership determines how well an institution utilises its resources, noting that even well-resourced organisations can perform poorly when placed under ineffective leadership

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Ruto extends terms for top state agency chairs
News

Ruto extends terms for top state agency chairs

Nyabundi will continue serving as chairperson of the Kenya National Examinations Council for four years, while Edick Omondi Anyanga retains the helm of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority board for three years.

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