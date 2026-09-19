Fresh State Board changes as Ruto, CSs appoint and reappoint officials
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mutuma said the effectiveness of an organisation depends not only on the laws and resources available but also on how its leadership, governance structures and institutional culture operate in practice.
Vice Chairperson of the Institute of Certified Secretaries Wyne Mutuma maintained that the sustainability of state corporations begins with effective governance, particularly the appointment of competent boards and senior managers. He maintained that the quality of leadership determines how well an institution utilises its resources, noting that even well-resourced organisations can perform poorly when placed under ineffective leadership
Among the appointments, Ruto named Benson Gichohi Ngure as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), where he will serve for three years.
Kittony’s exit marks the conclusion of his six-year leadership period at the exchange.
Nyabundi will continue serving as chairperson of the Kenya National Examinations Council for four years, while Edick Omondi Anyanga retains the helm of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority board for three years.