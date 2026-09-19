Fresh State Board changes as Ruto, CSs appoint and reappoint officials
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
Among the appointments, Ruto named Benson Gichohi Ngure as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), where he will serve for three years.
The Senate Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing has summoned Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to appear on August 4, 2026, following a dispute over her request to postpone a session on questions concerning the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) redevelopment.
The judges noted that out of the 22 Cabinet Secretaries currently serving, only six are women, leaving the Cabinet short of the constitutional threshold. Unless the decision is overturned, the President will be required to create room for at least two more women in Cabinet.
The Treasury docket also moved to set up a Search and Selection Panel tasked with recruiting independent directors for government-owned enterprises. The panel will serve for three years from April 17, 2026.
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino emerged as the best MP, while Kisii Governor Simba Arati topped among county chiefs. The rankings highlight accountability, service delivery, and leadership across Kenya’s political landscape.
Cabinet Secretaries exercised powers granted under various laws to reappoint and name new members to boards overseeing standards, retirement benefits, health regulation, agriculture research, youth funding, water development and arbitration services.
In agriculture, Mutahi Kagwe confirmed the re-appointment of Gabriel Pulei as a board member of the Kenya Dairy Board for another three-year term beginning February 20 this year.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen re-appointed Yakub Rashid Abdullahi as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Firearms Licensing Board under the Firearms Act.
President Ruto reappointed Hannah Waitherero Muriithi as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation for a further three-year term starting January 20, 2026.
In addition, the President appointed Loice Jepkemboi Kipkorir as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission for three years, also starting December 11, 2025.
Education CS Julius Ogamba made the highest number of appointments to university councils. Tharaka University Council will now have Ruth Charity Wanyonyi, Edita Wambeti Njue, Emmanuel Bore Ng’etuny and Thuranira Thimangu, all starting three-year terms from November 28.
In the appointments, President Ruto named Dr. Olang’o Onudi as the non-executive chairperson of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Board.
The petitioners argue that exempting Cabinet secretaries and county executives from political restrictions is discriminatory since other State officers are barred from supporting or opposing any political interests or engaging in partisan activities.
Dr Samier Muravvej has been appointed as the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Fisheries Service Board for a three-year term, effective from September 5, 2025.