Corridors of Justice
Four convicted over 2015 murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai
The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.
The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.
FIDA-Kenya said the judgement represented an important step towards accountability for a crime that attracted national attention and underscored the importance of ensuring justice through the courts.
Husamettin Dogan, 44, was initially sentenced to nine years in prison last December after being found guilty of aggravated rape. However, after contesting the ruling, the court increased his sentence to 10 years, rejecting his claim that he was unaware Pelicot had been drugged and could not consent.