KRA intercepts Sh8.2m iPhones from passenger arriving from Dubai
According to the authority, the passenger told Customs officers that he was carrying the phones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.
According to the authority, the passenger told Customs officers that he was carrying the phones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.
In a public notice issued on Monday, September 21, KRA said the licences will expire on December 31, 2026, except for three-year Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) licences.
The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa has welcomed the change, saying opening the market to several suppliers could improve the availability and performance of the electronic seals.
The framework will operate through the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and will give users the option of selecting their preferred vendor instead of relying on KRA-issued seals.
The maintenance is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with KRA notifying all iCMS users to prepare for the period when the system will be unavailable.
The Authority said the requirement for an export declaration when clearing imported goods is not a new administrative measure outside the law, but is anchored in the Tax Procedures Act
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Muriithi said the consolidation system was introduced to help small traders who cannot fill an entire container on their own.
Consolidated cargo enables several small importers to ship their goods together in one container. By sharing the same container, traders can reduce shipping and other logistics expenses that would otherwise be incurred when each importer brings in a separate consignment.
Nyoro spoke on Friday, August 28, 2026, after his People’s Tour at Kamwangi in Gatundu North Constituency, Kiambu County. In a statement shared on his official X account, he criticised the decision to increase the benchmark from Sh2.5 million to Sh3.2 million.
While some businesses in the CBD remained closed, trading continued normally in other parts of Nairobi. Eastleigh was largely calm by mid-morning, with shops open and business going on as usual.
The glossary will standardise signs for 284 technical terms and is expected to improve tax literacy while reducing miscommunication and misinterpretation of specialised tax information
The authority attributed the growth to increased contributions from various import categories, alongside efforts to improve compliance and facilitate the movement of cargo through the country’s ports and border points
Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) says the process creates another layer of reporting even though traders already submit the same information through the Import Declaration Form, shipping manifests, the KenTrade National Electronic Single Window System and KRA customs platforms.
The authority said the declaration captures key information about the cargo, vessel, exporter and shipment before transportation begins. Once the information is reviewed and approved, the system generates an ACD Reference Code, which must appear on the Bill of Lading before the cargo is shipped
KRA also surpassed its customs revenue target after collecting Sh988.8 billion against a target of Sh980.8 billion, achieving a performance rate of 100.8 per cent. Domestic revenue reached Sh1.851 trillion, equivalent to 93 per cent of the target for the financial year.
The government says the roadmap will help strengthen Kenya's trade environment by promoting competitiveness, attracting investment and creating more employment opportunities.
The move introduces electronic application, processing and verification procedures that KRA says are intended to improve efficiency while enhancing oversight within the cargo transport chain.
The new platform, developed through partnerships with insurance firms and technology providers, is intended to provide importers and clearing agents with a digital system for obtaining marine cargo insurance certificates and processing cargo documentation.
The cameras will record inspections, questioning, and other border activities, creating an objective record that can help resolve disputes or allegations of misconduct.