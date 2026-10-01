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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

customs

Nairobi traders vow fresh Friday protests over KRA tax rules
Nairobi

Nairobi traders vow fresh Friday protests over KRA tax rules

Consolidated cargo enables several small importers to ship their goods together in one container. By sharing the same container, traders can reduce shipping and other logistics expenses that would otherwise be incurred when each importer brings in a separate consignment.

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Traders seek freeze on KRA's new cargo declaration system
Business

Traders seek freeze on KRA's new cargo declaration system

Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) says the process creates another layer of reporting even though traders already submit the same information through the Import Declaration Form, shipping manifests, the KenTrade National Electronic Single Window System and KRA customs platforms.

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