KNEC flags 5,743 late KCSE registration requests after deadline
The Kenya National Examinations Council confirmed it received 5,743 requests from both public and private institutions once the portal was shut.
The Kenya National Examinations Council confirmed it received 5,743 requests from both public and private institutions once the portal was shut.
The plan marks a major step in easing the roll out of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum at Grade 10 by providing schools with spaces where practical learning and continuous assessment can be carried out more efficiently.
In a circular dated May 5, KNEC said the outdated non-modular courses will not be offered beyond that date.
Applicants must also hold academic and professional qualifications relevant to their teaching areas, be well-versed with the curriculum designs of those subjects, and have a minimum teaching experience of three years.