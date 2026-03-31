Late MP Kiaraho to be laid to rest on April 10
Speaking on Monday after the second planning committee meeting at the late MP’s Runda home in Nairobi, Thuku said the MP will be interred in accordance with his wishes.
Speaking on Monday after the second planning committee meeting at the late MP’s Runda home in Nairobi, Thuku said the MP will be interred in accordance with his wishes.
The family has previously suffered loss, following the death of Moses’ sibling, Janet Njoki, in 2022.
The death was followed by Gen Z–led protests across the country, which were cited by 12 per cent of respondents as the most significant occurrence of the year.
Jirongo first gained national attention in the early 1990s as the leader of Youth for KANU ’92 (YK’92), a group that mobilized support for President Daniel arap Moi during Kenya’s first multiparty elections in 1992.
The prosecution has now brought 70 witnesses before the court in the case, which centers on the deaths of 191 people said to have followed Mackenzie’s instructions.
President Ruto described Beryl as a distinguished professional and a pioneering woman whose work left a lasting impact across Africa. He recalled her early career in Zimbabwe during the 1980s, noting that “her expertise and commitment contributed to transformative urban development.”
During the confrontation, one teacher was shot dead while trying to protect the students, and another was injured and is receiving treatment at a local facility. Eyewitnesses described a large group of armed men, locally referred to as bandits, who opened fire randomly to terrorize the campus before heading straight for the hostels.
Access challenges remain one of the biggest setbacks for the search teams, who are struggling through muddy slopes, fallen trees and blocked roads. Air support has been mobilised to ferry the injured, move emergency supplies and reach cut-off families who cannot be accessed by road. Residents and volunteers have joined the effort, digging through collapsed soil and searching riverbanks as hope slowly fades but determination remains strong.
Following her death, King Vajiralongkorn directed the royal household to arrange a state funeral. Her body will be placed on display at the Grand Palace’s Dusit Thorne Hall in Bangkok, while the royal family will observe a year of mourning.
A post-mortem revealed that Okumu died of compression asphyxia coupled with multiple head injuries sustained during the chaos.
Odinga was born on 7 January 1945 in Maseno, Kisumu County, and studied mechanical engineering in East Germany, where he earned a master’s degree in 1970. He was married to Ida Odinga, and together they raised four children, the late Fidel, Rosemary, Raila Junior, and Winnie. He once said Fidel’s name was inspired by Cuban leader Fidel Castro, whom he admired for standing up to the United States during the Vietnam War.
Raila's death marks the end of a momentous and often turbulent chapter in Kenya’s political history.
Nine teams had taken part in the competition, including Kenya Navy, Coast Guard, Maritime, Tourist Police, Kijiweni Youth Group, Mudhuba, BMU Mushomoroni, Bandari, TUMW, and Burhani Sports. Witnesses said the event had reached the knockout stage when the accident occurred.
Kamau had been held at Komwamu Police Post in Kuria West following a dispute with his aunt over trees valued at Sh30,000, and his sudden death has left relatives demanding urgent answers from the authorities.
The crash occurred along the busy Nakuru–Nairobi highway when a fourteen-seater matatu carrying family members collided head-on with a truck.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (Lasema) said the fire began in the basement, where electrical equipment was located.
Witnesses said the attackers, riding on motorcycles, opened fire inside the mosque before moving through the village, torching houses and targeting residents.
The most recent incidents occurred within five days, one at Navakholo in Kakamega on Sunday and another at Kenol Police Station in Murang’a on August 5.
Samidoh told the court that he first saw Mwathi’s body during the second postmortem, already dressed, and expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the initial autopsy.
This directive follows a site inspection conducted on July 18 and emerging reports suggesting that a staff member from the facility may have been involved in Njoki’s death.
Three of the others were children, including 13-year-old Abdulhamid al-Ghalban, who died in Khan Younis in the south.
The disease is marked by symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, and distinctive boil-like skin rashes. It can be fatal in some cases.
Her breakthrough came with a cover of the 1923 ballad Who’s Sorry Now?, which she recorded only at her father’s insistence.
In response to the growing insecurity, Kenya is leading a multinational team supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP), with assistance from countries such as Jamaica, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Benin, and Chad.
Sherman was married to Patti Carnel from 1971 to 1977 and later married Poublon in 2010. He is survived by Poublon, his sons Tyler and Christopher, and six grandchildren.
IPOA submitted its findings on June 22, following which the DPP formed a team of senior prosecutors to assess the inquiry file. After reviewing the evidence, the DPP approved the prosecution of all six suspects.