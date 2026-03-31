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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Teacher killed, 25 girls taken in Nigeria's Kebbi school raid
Education and Career

Teacher killed, 25 girls taken in Nigeria's Kebbi school raid

During the confrontation, one teacher was shot dead while trying to protect the students, and another was injured and is receiving treatment at a local facility. Eyewitnesses described a large group of armed men, locally referred to as bandits, who opened fire randomly to terrorize the campus before heading straight for the hostels.

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Elgeyo Marakwet death toll rises to 32 as search for missing villagers continues
News

Elgeyo Marakwet death toll rises to 32 as search for missing villagers continues

Access challenges remain one of the biggest setbacks for the search teams, who are struggling through muddy slopes, fallen trees and blocked roads. Air support has been mobilised to ferry the injured, move emergency supplies and reach cut-off families who cannot be accessed by road. Residents and volunteers have joined the effort, digging through collapsed soil and searching riverbanks as hope slowly fades but determination remains strong.

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Thailand’s Queen Emerita Sirikit dies at 93
Global Affairs

Thailand’s Queen Emerita Sirikit dies at 93

Following her death, King Vajiralongkorn directed the royal household to arrange a state funeral. Her body will be placed on display at the Grand Palace’s Dusit Thorne Hall in Bangkok, while the royal family will observe a year of mourning.

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Kenya bids farewell to Raila Odinga, a political fighter who never stopped believing
RAILA'S FAREWELL

Kenya bids farewell to Raila Odinga, a political fighter who never stopped believing

Odinga was born on 7 January 1945 in Maseno, Kisumu County, and studied mechanical engineering in East Germany, where he earned a master’s degree in 1970. He was married to Ida Odinga, and together they raised four children, the late Fidel, Rosemary, Raila Junior, and Winnie. He once said Fidel’s name was inspired by Cuban leader Fidel Castro, whom he admired for standing up to the United States during the Vietnam War.

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