Tax incentives proposed as Kenya battles wheelchair deficit
A key proposal discussed during the meeting was expanding the local manufacturing and assembly of wheelchairs to lower prices and improve availability across the country.
A key proposal discussed during the meeting was expanding the local manufacturing and assembly of wheelchairs to lower prices and improve availability across the country.
MPs said weak verification systems and poor oversight are making it easier for influential individuals to take advantage of disability-based opportunities, locking out those who genuinely depend on them and straining limited public resources.
The disability inclusion assessment, which examined 41 out of the country’s 47 counties, shows that while 34 counties (82.9 per cent) have taken steps to improve healthcare access for persons with disabilities, notable gaps remain. Initiatives include enhancing physical access to health facilities, offering disability-specific medical support, and implementing inclusive health communication strategies.
The award was presented on Friday during the 80th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations at the UN Office in Nairobi. Widely acknowledged as Kenya’s Father of Sign Language, Prof Ndurumo has been instrumental in creating and promoting the Kenyan Sign Language (KSL), which is now used nationally and has spread to neighbouring countries, including South Sudan.
A key part of the law is the creation of a National Board for Social Protection, which will oversee registration, coordination, and delivery of both cash and non-cash benefits.