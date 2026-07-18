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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Disability

Less than 40% of counties provide health insurance for persons with disabilities, report shows
News

Less than 40% of counties provide health insurance for persons with disabilities, report shows

The disability inclusion assessment, which examined 41 out of the country’s 47 counties, shows that while 34 counties (82.9 per cent) have taken steps to improve healthcare access for persons with disabilities, notable gaps remain. Initiatives include enhancing physical access to health facilities, offering disability-specific medical support, and implementing inclusive health communication strategies.

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Prof Ndurumo named UN Kenya Person of the Year 2025
News

Prof Ndurumo named UN Kenya Person of the Year 2025

The award was presented on Friday during the 80th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations at the UN Office in Nairobi. Widely acknowledged as Kenya’s Father of Sign Language, Prof Ndurumo has been instrumental in creating and promoting the Kenyan Sign Language (KSL), which is now used nationally and has spread to neighbouring countries, including South Sudan.

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