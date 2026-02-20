UN warns El-Fasher siege shows clear signs of genocide
El-Fasher, in western Darfur, fell to RSF control at the end of October following an 18-month blockade that left residents cut off from food, aid, and essential services.
El-Fasher, in western Darfur, fell to RSF control at the end of October following an 18-month blockade that left residents cut off from food, aid, and essential services.
El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has been cut off from regular humanitarian access amid intense fighting, leaving civilians facing acute shortages of food, clean water and medical supplies.
Sudan’s war has killed over 150,000 people and forced nearly 12 million to leave their homes. The UN team will examine evidence to identify perpetrators and ensure they face justice.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking after a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada, described the attacks on civilians as systematic and targeted, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention.
In a statement, the US State Department voiced deep concern for civilians inside the city and those fleeing to nearby areas.
UNHCR teams say more than 60,000 civilians have already fled towards Tawila, about 80km away, as fear rises and reports of executions and abuse emerge. Eujin Byun from the UN refugee agency said new arrivals are sharing distressing testimonies of rape and other atrocities, while aid workers struggle to offer them food, shelter and medical care.
The Sudanese Doctors Network said most of those who fled were women, children and older people, many of whom trekked through dangerous terrain with no reliable source of food or water before reaching Tawila.
In a statement, the Abu Shouk Camp Emergency Room said 73 children under five and 22 elderly individuals had died from hunger and illness among camp residents.
Sudan's conflict between the army and rival Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions and split the country into rival zones of control
RSF has been laying siege to El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, since May 2024 but has so far failed to take full control of the city from the army.
The assault struck both a market and nearby residential sections within the Abu Shouk camp.
Thousands of families as reported by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) have arrived in El-Fasher, seeking safety in incomplete buildings, schools, or under trees.
“We spoke to a family who told us of a girl who had walked on foot by herself from el-Fasher, was repeatedly raped along the journey, and then died of her wounds when she arrived in Tawila.”
The United Nations confirmed that it had verified 148 deaths between Thursday and Saturday alone but cautioned that the actual death toll is likely significantly higher.