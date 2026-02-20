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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

El-Fasher

60,000 flee el-Fasher as RSF takeover leaves 150,000 still trapped — UN
Global Affairs

60,000 flee el-Fasher as RSF takeover leaves 150,000 still trapped — UN

UNHCR teams say more than 60,000 civilians have already fled towards Tawila, about 80km away, as fear rises and reports of executions and abuse emerge. Eujin Byun from the UN refugee agency said new arrivals are sharing distressing testimonies of rape and other atrocities, while aid workers struggle to offer them food, shelter and medical care.

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