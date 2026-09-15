7 Ways Kenya Is Preparing for El Niño Rains
Authorities are mapping flood-prone and other high-risk areas to support early warning, evacuation, and rescue operations
Authorities are mapping flood-prone and other high-risk areas to support early warning, evacuation, and rescue operations
Speaking on his digital baraza podcast, Nairobi, Let’s Talk, the Governor said the scale of the recruitment was unlike anything seen in the county for years.
Speaking on Monday during the 30th Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) Ordinary Session at the Official Residence in Nairobi, Kindiki said the timely payments would allow counties to continue funding services without facing disruptions caused by delayed funds.
Kindiki presided over the 30th Ordinary Session of IBEC at his Karen office on Monday, August 24, 2026, in a meeting attended by senior officials from the national and county governments.
The senator stressed that Kenya cannot afford to ignore scientific forecasts, particularly after the destruction caused by recent floods that claimed lives and displaced thousands of people across the country.