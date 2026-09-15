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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

El Niño preparedness

Kindiki lauds county funding and calls for El Niño preparedness
Counties

Kindiki lauds county funding and calls for El Niño preparedness

Speaking on Monday during the 30th Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) Ordinary Session at the Official Residence in Nairobi, Kindiki said the timely payments would allow counties to continue funding services without facing disruptions caused by delayed funds.

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