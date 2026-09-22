Five arrested over vandalism, collapse of Naivasha-Juja power tower
Kenya Power said its Central and North Eastern Security teams recovered “crucial exhibits and vandalised Kenya Power materials” during the operations.
Kenya Power said its Central and North Eastern Security teams recovered “crucial exhibits and vandalised Kenya Power materials” during the operations.
The suspects, identified as Pauline Waruguru Mwangi, James Muroki Eusebio and James Ntonjira Ntongai are expected to appear before the Meru Law Courts to take plea over corruption-related charges.
In the ruling, the court dismissed the claim by Inter Tropical Timber Trading Ltd and affirmed Kenya Power's decision to terminate the Sh410.6 million contract for the supply of treated electricity poles.
Appearing before the committee on Wednesday, the CS said the energy sector must urgently modernise its systems to respond to increasing climate threats such as floods, droughts, heatwaves, storms, wildfires and extreme winds.
The CS urged communities to watch over installations in their neighbourhoods and alert authorities immediately in case of suspicious activity. He also pointed out that Sh1.8 billion was set aside in the last financial year for rural electrification projects in Bungoma County, saying residents must help protect public investments.