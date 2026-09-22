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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

electricity infrastructure

State toughens warning as Kitale vandal gets 10-year prison term
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State toughens warning as Kitale vandal gets 10-year prison term

The CS urged communities to watch over installations in their neighbourhoods and alert authorities immediately in case of suspicious activity. He also pointed out that Sh1.8 billion was set aside in the last financial year for rural electrification projects in Bungoma County, saying residents must help protect public investments.

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