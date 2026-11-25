Kenya Power has warned of the growing threat posed by vandalism of electricity infrastructure after suspected thieves brought down a transformer in Machakos County in an apparent attempt to steal its components.

The incident involved a 50kVA transformer in Iiani Village, Mwala Sub-County, which was damaged during an attempted theft on the night of November 19-20, 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 25, the utility said the incident occurred in Vyulya Location, where the suspected vandals pulled down the transformer but failed to break into its main compartment.

According to Kenya Power, the suspects were unable to remove the welded top cover, although their actions damaged the equipment and affected its bushings.

The transformer was later recovered and transported to a workshop for repairs.

The incident was reported at Vyulya Police Post under OB No. 02/20/11/2026, with investigations underway to establish those responsible.

Kenya Power condemned the incident, warning that attacks on electricity installations could leave entire communities without power, disrupt businesses and interfere with essential services.

"A single act of vandalism can disrupt electricity supply to an entire community, interrupt businesses and essential services, and put lives at risk," the company said.

The utility further cautioned that tampering with electricity infrastructure exposes residents to dangerous electrical hazards, beyond the inconvenience caused by power outages.

It also noted that money spent repairing vandalised equipment takes away resources that could otherwise support network expansion, routine maintenance and efforts to improve electricity services.

Kenya Power reminded the public that destroying or attempting to steal components from electricity installations is a criminal offence under Section 169(1)(b) of the Energy Act, 2019.

Under the law, anyone convicted of wilfully vandalising or attempting to vandalise energy infrastructure faces a fine of at least Sh5 million, imprisonment for 10 years, or both.

The company urged residents to be alert and report suspicious movements or activities around transformers, power lines and other electricity installations to help prevent further attacks.

Members of the public were asked to report suspected vandalism through Kenya Power's emergency line, 97771, or visit the nearest police station.

"Help protect the infrastructure we all depend on," the company said, calling on communities to take an active role in safeguarding electricity installations.

"Protecting our power is protecting our communities," it added.