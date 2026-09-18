Judiciary seeks new safeguards as more Kenyans take up jobs abroad
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
A three-judge Court of Appeal bench will deliver its decision on October 16 after hearing arguments from both sides.
Under the PSC circular issued on March 2, 2026 and later amended on April 28, professors are required to retire at 70 years, down from the previous age of 74.
In its ruling, the court said COFEK had approached the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) as a public-interest organisation, yet it was not a party recognised by employment laws as being entitled to file a pre-employment dispute before the court.
Kenya Teachers in Hardship and Arid Areas Welfare Association had asked the court to stop TSC from reposting the affected teachers to the North Eastern region until the case was heard and determined.
The court scheduled the Jambojet case for hearing on July 29, 2026, while the Kenya Airways case will be heard on September 29, 2026. KAWU was also directed to file its responses before the hearing dates.
The court declared that the university acted unlawfully by withholding the lecturers' pay and ruled that their constitutional rights had been violated. In addition to the unpaid earnings, each of the six lecturers was awarded Sh100,000 in general damages.
The dispute arose after the hospital issued notices in October 2025, March 2026 and April 2026 informing affected clinical officers that their employment would cease upon the expiry of their contracts.
The now-withdrawn ruling had rejected an application seeking to stop the implementation of a 2022 judgment by the Employment and Labour Relations Court, which had declared sections of the NSSF Act, 2013 unconstitutional.
According to LSK President Charles Kanjama, employers are obligated to follow existing court orders and cannot independently decide to continue deductions under a law that has already been declared unconstitutional.
The case has been filed against Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the Attorney-General.