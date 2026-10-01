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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

energy security

President Ruto, Dangote break ground on Sh2.2 trillion Lamu refinery
Business

President Ruto, Dangote break ground on Sh2.2 trillion Lamu refinery

The facility will be built on land within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor and is planned to process crude from Kenya's Lokichar fields, other African producers and international sources. Its location next to Lamu Port is intended to allow the movement of crude and petroleum products by sea while supporting a wider logistics and industrial hub

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Iran: Strait of Hormuz could reopen within 7 days if US accepts conditions
Global Affairs

Iran: Strait of Hormuz could reopen within 7 days if US accepts conditions

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that an average of 20.7 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and petroleum products passed through the strait each day in 2024. That represented about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first half of 2025, flows increased to an average of 20.9 million barrels per day

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Omanyo calls for reform at EPRA over delayed fuel price updates
News

Omanyo calls for reform at EPRA over delayed fuel price updates

Acting ODM Secretary General questioned why institutions responsible for energy regulation do not give early signals on expected price movements, insisting that fuel pricing information should be handled in a transparent and predictable way rather than being released at the last minute.

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