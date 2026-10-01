Ask for it in Parliament! Ruto tells Sifuna over Dangote deal
Ruto responded to the senator’s demand for the agreement by saying lawmakers already have a procedure they can use to compel the presentation of government deals before Parliament.
Ruto responded to the senator’s demand for the agreement by saying lawmakers already have a procedure they can use to compel the presentation of government deals before Parliament.
The refinery is expected to generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity and produce one million tonnes of polypropylene, with the wider project covering areas such as energy, petrochemicals, logistics, engineering, manufacturing and marine services.
The facility will be built on land within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor and is planned to process crude from Kenya's Lokichar fields, other African producers and international sources. Its location next to Lamu Port is intended to allow the movement of crude and petroleum products by sea while supporting a wider logistics and industrial hub
The Treasury CS said reports that Kenya could be offered a stake in the refinery under a proposed regional participation arrangement should not be interpreted as evidence that Ruto personally has an interest in the investment.
"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
The refinery, a joint project between the Kenyan Government and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, is expected to process crude oil from Lokichar in Turkana County and supply refined petroleum products to markets across East and Central Africa.
Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that an average of 20.7 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and petroleum products passed through the strait each day in 2024. That represented about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first half of 2025, flows increased to an average of 20.9 million barrels per day
The President also called for stronger cooperation among countries, saying Africa should not be forced to choose between the East and the West as it pursues its development interests.
The projection, contained in the agency’s latest annual report, represents about 3.4 times the 377.1 GW of nuclear generating capacity recorded at the end of 2025.
The incident comes less than two weeks after Aramco shut down its 400,000-barrel-per-day Jazan refinery following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi militants
DP Kindiki said Kenya was working closely with East African Community (EAC) partner states to agree on the most suitable location for the refinery while undertaking the legal, regulatory and administrative preparations necessary for its implementation.
Acting ODM Secretary General questioned why institutions responsible for energy regulation do not give early signals on expected price movements, insisting that fuel pricing information should be handled in a transparent and predictable way rather than being released at the last minute.
Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Mwaura said the G-to-G system was introduced after the country faced acute fuel shortages, dollar scarcity and price volatility in 2022.
Petroleum outlets chair Martin Chomba noted that fuel imports are largely handled through agreements involving firms from Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the government stepping in to guarantee transactions due to the strategic importance of fuel.
The African Union has endorsed a China–Pakistan five-point initiative to de-escalate Gulf and Middle East tensions, citing risks to Africa’s energy, trade and food security and urging urgent diplomatic action.
Thirty Three Energy CEO Mohamud Salat warns that rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt up to 20% of global oil supply, driving sustained high fuel prices and exposing Kenya’s heavy import reliance.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Kaluma warned that how both consumers and suppliers respond to perceived shortages could place unnecessary pressure on the fuel supply chain.
The threats come as the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, remains effectively closed, sending European gas prices surging as much as 35% last week.
Speaking on Monday, he urged major nations including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK to join efforts to reopen the vital oil transit route, which has faced threats amid escalating Middle East tensions.
Uganda’s Energy Ministry and UNOC say fuel supplies and March 2026 cargoes remain stable despite Middle East instability, citing contingency plans with Vitol and urging the public and market players to remain calm.
CS Wandayi explained that the Ministry is closely following developments in the region while maintaining active communication with international suppliers to ensure contingency measures are in place.
The policy provides a comprehensive framework to guide the adoption, regulation, and expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country, while strengthening infrastructure, boosting local manufacturing, and ensuring social inclusivity.