Health and Wellness
MPs question NHIF cover for foreign kidney transplant patients
During the hearing, hospital officials acknowledged performing kidney transplants on several foreigners, mostly Somalis.
During the hearing, hospital officials acknowledged performing kidney transplants on several foreigners, mostly Somalis.
The viral release had claimed that security agencies, working with immigration officers, were conducting operations to arrest undocumented foreigners suspected of looting, damaging property, and attacking police stations.