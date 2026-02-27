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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

funds

CoB flags delays in funding for marginalised counties
News

CoB flags delays in funding for marginalised counties

According to the report, more than Sh10 billion budgeted by counties under the second marginalisation policy has not yet been released. Nyakang’o highlighted that the delays are hitting ten counties hardest: Turkana, West Pokot, Wajir, Narok, Samburu, Mandera, Kilifi, Garissa, Baringo, and Marsabit.

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Government sets 14-day deadline to end bursary delays
News

Government sets 14-day deadline to end bursary delays

Counties were further directed to work with IGRTC and other state bodies to secure legal ownership of fixed and movable assets already handed to them. At the same time, leaders agreed to amend the Intergovernmental Relations Sector Forums Regulations so that both levels of government can co-chair the forums.

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Schools starved of funds after errors in enrolment data
Education and Career

Schools starved of funds after errors in enrolment data

According to internal reports, 719 schools were flagged for supplying incorrect bank details, raising fears of misdirected payments, while about 900 schools submitted incomplete records that left many learners unaccounted for.

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