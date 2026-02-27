Counties urged to focus on roads, water, and agriculture in 2026/27 budget
The PBO’s recommendations outline that Sh50 billion should be directed to roads, Sh40 billion to water projects, and Sh40 billion to agriculture.
The PBO’s recommendations outline that Sh50 billion should be directed to roads, Sh40 billion to water projects, and Sh40 billion to agriculture.
According to the report, more than Sh10 billion budgeted by counties under the second marginalisation policy has not yet been released. Nyakang’o highlighted that the delays are hitting ten counties hardest: Turkana, West Pokot, Wajir, Narok, Samburu, Mandera, Kilifi, Garissa, Baringo, and Marsabit.
The EU holds roughly €210bn (£185bn; $245bn) of Russian money, with most controlled by Euroclear, a Belgium-based financial institution. Belgium, along with several other member states, has voiced opposition to releasing the funds directly. So far, only the interest earned from these assets has been passed on to Ukraine.
Counties were further directed to work with IGRTC and other state bodies to secure legal ownership of fixed and movable assets already handed to them. At the same time, leaders agreed to amend the Intergovernmental Relations Sector Forums Regulations so that both levels of government can co-chair the forums.
The AfDB, through its concessional lending arm, is partnering with the Ministry of Education to implement the initiative. HEST II will target 19 public universities, equipping them with modern laboratories, upgraded teaching materials, and advanced digital learning platforms.
Members probed the authority on oversight, project execution, and the overall quality of roads maintained under the fund.
Nairobi emerged as the highest beneficiary with Sh1,713,370,272, reflecting its dense population and economic influence. Nakuru came second with Sh1,156,411,813, showing its growing commercial and agricultural profile.
According to internal reports, 719 schools were flagged for supplying incorrect bank details, raising fears of misdirected payments, while about 900 schools submitted incomplete records that left many learners unaccounted for.
The proposed change was part of wider amendments that also include shifting the Tourism Promotion Fund to the Tourism Fund to avoid duplication of roles.
The party says the repeated refusal by the Treasury and Parliament to release the money has placed serious strain on its operations.
The funds are meant to settle hospital expenses for inpatient care, drugs, mental wellness, substance abuse treatment, critical care, and surgeries.
A new report on water resources management shows that the country requires nearly Sh995 billion by 2030 to achieve universal water and sanitation access but is already struggling with a Sh325.6 billion gap.
MPs questioned the legal and practical basis for allocating 1.5 per cent of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) to the State Department of Roads while retaining 10 per cent for “critical interventions,” warning that it could set a harmful precedent.
The Equalisation Fund has also been allocated Sh9.6 billion, providing targeted development support to 34 counties identified as marginalised.
The business scheduled for the day includes the Equalisation Fund Appropriation Bill (Senate Bills No. 7 of 2025), the County Allocation of Revenue Bill (Senate Bills No. 9 of 2025), and the County Governments Additional Allocations (No. 2) Bill (Senate Bills No. 8 of 2025).
The MP also raised concerns over the prolonged delays in the disbursement of education funds by the National Treasury.
The report suggests that retirement benefits are not being preserved primarily for post-employment living but are instead being used to cover unresolved financial demands.