Two bodies recovered after avalanche hits climbers' camp in Nepal
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
The Ukrainian president said the countries on his list were spread across Africa, Asia and other parts of the world, with their citizens allegedly being recruited or otherwise pulled into Russia’s military activities.
One of the proposals calls for United Nations member states to build on existing international initiatives and consider establishing a global institution dedicated to frontier AI governance.
Museveni took to social media on Monday, saying he did not know that Jirongo had passed away.
A federal judge in Miami ruled that the brothers’ wealth and history of travelling between countries made them a serious flight risk. The judge said the dual US-UK citizens had an "exceptional capacity to flee the jurisdiction".
Guy Kitoko Aloma, a cameraman for the Congolese National Radio and Television (RTNC), who was attending the wedding as a guest, was among those killed, according to the ACP.
The US and Oman have been negotiating separately with Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that is vital to the global economy. It has been largely closed for nearly six months during the US-Iran war.
Police said there were two suspects who were shooting at each other. One of the suspects is in custody and the other still at large, although officials have said there is no threat to public.