Candidates for UN Secretary General 2026
António Guterres of Portugal will leave office on December 31 after two five-year terms.
António Guterres of Portugal will leave office on December 31 after two five-year terms.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Friday, Braganza described the annual United Nations General Assembly as an important platform through which African governments can advance their interests, negotiate with other countries and challenge existing structures of global governance
In a September 24, 2026 update, Guo said the United Nations should remain at the centre of international cooperation, with countries relying on dialogue and consultation to deal with global challenges.
The UN chief described Africa’s exclusion from the permanent membership of the Security Council as an injustice, arguing that the continent should have a greater role in decisions on matters affecting international peace and security.
Speaking at the Africa Forward Summit at KICC, President William Ruto renewed calls for urgent UN Security Council reform, arguing Africa’s lack of permanent seats weakens legitimacy. UN Secretary-General António Guterres made similar appeals in Nairobi.
Guterres said the structure of global governance remains unfair to Africa, especially in major financial and security institutions that continue to shape international decisions.