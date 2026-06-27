What every team needs to reach World Cup last 32
With the expanded 48-team tournament sending 32 teams into the knockout stage, every point, goal and disciplinary record could prove crucial as the group phase nears its conclusion.
With the expanded 48-team tournament sending 32 teams into the knockout stage, every point, goal and disciplinary record could prove crucial as the group phase nears its conclusion.
Despite their dominance, Turkey failed to convert chances into goals. A deflected header from Mert Muldur struck both the crossbar and the post, while Merih Demiral forced a save from goalkeeper Orlando Gill after the break.
Manchester City edged Real Madrid, Arsenal stayed perfect at Club Brugge, and late twists in Spain and Germany reshaped a tight Champions League Wednesday across Europe.
The contest began with Inter probing and pressing, Federico Dimarco carving early openings and testing Atlético’s goalkeeper Juan Musso with a fierce free-kick.
The opening match will take place at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, while Uganda’s Mandela Stadium in Kampala will host the third-place playoff.