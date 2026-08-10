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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Harambee Starlets

Harambee Starlets: Ready to Roar in Morocco?
Sports

Harambee Starlets: Ready to Roar in Morocco?

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are preparing in Miramas, France, ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The team opens their campaign against hosts Morocco in Rabat, with a squad mix of experienced players and young talent as they target a semi-final finish.

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Bandari rope in two-time KPL-winning coach Okere
Sports

Bandari rope in two-time KPL-winning coach Okere

The 45-year-old was sacked by the Brewers on February 17, 2026, ending an eight-year association with the club that began in 2018. Tusker replaced him with Frenchman Julien Mette, who joined from Congolese side AS Otoho after leaving Oyo for Nairobi.

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