From debutants to the World Cup: Malawi's Scorchers script the unthinkable at WAFCON 2026
Malawi’s Scorchers stunned Ghana 2-1 at WAFCON 2026, qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil and earning a semi-final against Algeria.
Malawi’s Scorchers stunned Ghana 2-1 at WAFCON 2026, qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil and earning a semi-final against Algeria.
Harambee Starlets were eliminated from WAFCON after a 2-0 loss to Algeria in Rabat, finishing with three straight defeats and seven goals conceded. The article reviews coach and player comments about preparedness, support, and what comes next.
Harambee Starlets returned to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a 4-0 defeat by hosts Morocco in Group A. Kenya now faces Senegal and Algeria needing results to keep knockout hopes alive.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting the importance of investing in women’s football, with financial support playing a key role in the sport’s growth and development.
Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are preparing in Miramas, France, ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The team opens their campaign against hosts Morocco in Rabat, with a squad mix of experienced players and young talent as they target a semi-final finish.
The Starlets left the country for Miramas, France, on Wednesday, where they will hold a short training camp before travelling to Morocco on July 23 ahead of the tournament, which runs from July 25 to August 16.
The standoff was resolved following an emergency meeting involving FKF officials and representatives from the Ministry of Sports, attended by State Department for Sports Permanent Secretary Elijah Mwangi.
The President made the announcement on Tuesday during a breakfast meeting with the Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets, who recently qualified for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup respectively.
The 45-year-old was sacked by the Brewers on February 17, 2026, ending an eight-year association with the club that began in 2018. Tusker replaced him with Frenchman Julien Mette, who joined from Congolese side AS Otoho after leaving Oyo for Nairobi.
Kenya’s rise from 133rd is a resurgence for the national side, buoyed by a string of positive results during the ranking period, and after the just-concluded first edition of the FIFA Series at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi last Wednesday.
Matches featuring India, Australia, Malawi and the Harambee Starlets will be played on April 11 and 15, 2026 at Nyayo National Stadium, bringing top-level international women’s football to local fans.
Former Harambee Starlets coach Alex Alumira backs Jackline Juma’s Rising Starlets to finish off Tanzania in Dar es Salaam and reach the final 2027 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying round.
Coach Jackline Juma has named a blended Rising Starlets squad for Kenya’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Tanzania, mixing Ethiopia match winners with new and returning players.
Harambee Starlets have opened a one-week mini-camp in Nairobi for locally based players, a key trial that will shape Kenya’s provisional squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
The tournament will run from March 17 to April 3, 2026, and will also serve as part of the qualification pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The President called on citizens to rally behind local talent, including the Harambee Starlets, who are competing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Gambia.
The Starlets will begin their campaign at home in Nairobi, with the first leg set for Friday, October 24, 2025, at 6 pm at the Nyayo National Stadium.
The spirited display not only earned them a crucial away goal but also boosted morale ahead of the decisive second leg scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.
Veteran defender Fasila Adhiambo will captain the side, supported by Lorine Ilavonga as vice-captain.
The two sides will meet on Saturday at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar Es Salaam as Tanzania seek to retain their title, with Kenya eyeing their crown on their rivals perch.
According to reports from various media outlets, Odemba has vacated her position and will formally return to coaching the recently crowned Football Kenya Federation FKF Women's Premier League champions, Kenya Police Bullets.