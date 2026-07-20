Global Affairs
US Vice President JD Vance and wife welcomes fourth child
The birth marks the first time in modern US history that a sitting vice president has welcomed a child while in office
The birth marks the first time in modern US history that a sitting vice president has welcomed a child while in office
Vance cited shortcomings in the talks, saying that Iran had chosen not to accept American terms, including to not build nuclear weapons.
Turning Point USA, the organisation Kirk co-founded, made the announcement on social media, inviting the public to celebrate his "remarkable life and enduring legacy".