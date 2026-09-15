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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Justice Lawrence Mugambi

Retired presidents cannot hold party office beyond six months, court rules
Corridors of Justice

Retired presidents cannot hold party office beyond six months, court rules

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Mugambi clarified that the law does not prevent retired presidents from joining political parties or taking part in political activities. Instead, the restriction applies specifically to holding leadership positions in political parties after the six-month period following their departure from State House.

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