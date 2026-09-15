Kalonzo to convene Azimio leaders over Uhuru’s position after court ruling
Kalonzo said the coalition leadership would examine the matter before making a decision on Uhuru’s position within Azimio.
Kalonzo said the coalition leadership would examine the matter before making a decision on Uhuru’s position within Azimio.
Uhuru has further committed to ensuring that the handover is completed in accordance with the law and Jubilee Party’s governing constitution.
In his ruling on Monday, Justice Mugambi clarified that the law does not prevent retired presidents from joining political parties or taking part in political activities. Instead, the restriction applies specifically to holding leadership positions in political parties after the six-month period following their departure from State House.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Wednesday issued a conservatory order halting the operation of Section 27(1)(b), (c), and (2) of the amended law.
In a ruling delivered by Justice Lawrence Mugambi, the petition filed by Margaret Toili, Eddah Marete, and Agnes Ndonji was forwarded to the Chief Justice for the empanelment of a bench.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi delivered the ruling on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in response to a petition filed by rights group Katiba Institute.