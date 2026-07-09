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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kalonzo

Wiper boss cancels foreign trip to attend Raila’s funeral
RAILA'S FAREWELL

Wiper boss cancels foreign trip to attend Raila’s funeral

Kalonzo had been in the UK for a ten-day official visit that began on October 8, following his party’s decision earlier this month to endorse him as their presidential flagbearer ahead of the 2027 elections. His trip included meetings with policy leaders, international partners, and members of the Kenyan community abroad.

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INFOGRAPHIC: Kenya's 2027 presidential hopefuls
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INFOGRAPHIC: Kenya's 2027 presidential hopefuls

They include President William Ruto, and former Chief Justice David Maraga, who at the time of going to press declared that he has officially entered the 2027 presidential race, running on the United Green Movement (UGM) Party ticket.

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