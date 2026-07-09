Wiper Party's head of Presidential Secretariat Abubakar Zein Abubakar is dead
Abubakar Zein Abubakar passed away on July 9, 2026, at Avenue Hospital, Nairobi.
Abubakar Zein Abubakar passed away on July 9, 2026, at Avenue Hospital, Nairobi.
The Wiper Party leader said he received the green light in October last year and has since been preparing himself for the race.
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the opposition alliance, now referring to itself as the United Alternative Government, would pursue legal and constitutional action over what they termed an unlawful attempt to stop them from worshipping.
According to the coalition, investigations into the church attack had been concluded and the perpetrators identified.
The disputed moves, announced by the Azimio Coalition Party Council led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, named Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Party Leader following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in October 2025.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Kalonzo pointed to the arrest of Anthony Kibagendi as an example of what he described as selective enforcement of the law.
Without naming him directly, the President criticised some politicians for spending decades in public service without creating visible change for their communities.
Kalonzo emphasized that the values of the Odinga family have guided the opposition for decades and remain central to their political work. He praised the unity within ODM, Wiper, and allied parties, crediting their cooperation with holding the government accountable.
Kalonzo also dismissed the effort by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to acknowledge opposition leaders, noting it went largely unnoticed.
Kalonzo had been in the UK for a ten-day official visit that began on October 8, following his party’s decision earlier this month to endorse him as their presidential flagbearer ahead of the 2027 elections. His trip included meetings with policy leaders, international partners, and members of the Kenyan community abroad.
Wiper’s Secretary-General Senator Shakila Abdalla accused ODM of engaging in political theatre, which she further described as acts of desperation from a once respected movement that has lost its moral compass and political relevance.
They include President William Ruto, and former Chief Justice David Maraga, who at the time of going to press declared that he has officially entered the 2027 presidential race, running on the United Green Movement (UGM) Party ticket.
Kalonzo's latest position marks a tougher stand compared to previous election cycles, sending a strong signal as political formations begin to shape up ahead of 2027.
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP–K) boss Eugene Wamalwa dismissed the compensation plan as fundamentally flawed, citing a conflict of interest
KEBS said it is aware of the growing concern and clarified that every batch of sugar, whether produced locally or imported, is thoroughly checked for safety before it reaches consumers.