Kasarani and Nyayo closed as CAF inspection sends Kenyan football into uncertainty
What began as a compliance exercise for AFCON 2027 has rippled through the domestic calendar, leaving clubs, fans, and league organisers scrambling to adapt.
What began as a compliance exercise for AFCON 2027 has rippled through the domestic calendar, leaving clubs, fans, and league organisers scrambling to adapt.
Sakaja warned that the stadium has reached full capacity and that attempting to enter could be dangerous.
MP Dan Wanyama stressed the need for early gate openings at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to allow smooth entry and prevent unrest among fans.
CHAN kicks off Saturday 2 August in Tanzania, with Kenya taking to the pitch Sunday 3 August 2025 versus DR Congo at Kasarani. Kenya is in a tough group A that features the Congolese, Morocco, Zambia and Angola, which many consider to be the group of death
Murkomen, who is in charge of security apparatus around the country, said that he was satisfied with the brief he has been given regarding the upcoming tournament which begins on August 2 2025.