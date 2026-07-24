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Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya Commercial Bank

KCB’s nine set for Jwaneng Chess Championship
Sports

KCB’s nine set for Jwaneng Chess Championship

The team will be managed by Isaac Babu, with Vincent Owuor heading the technical bench. Both emphasized that the championship is one of the premier chess events on the African continent, bringing together elite players from across Africa to compete in the Open and Women’s sections. The tournament will be played over nine rounds under the Swiss-system format.

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