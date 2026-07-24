Bitok affirms Kenya's readiness for Nations Championship, Malkia Strikers' title defence
The championship will also serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and the 2027 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.
The championship will also serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and the 2027 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.
A total of 133,484 registered households in Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River are set to benefit from the latest payout.
Munala apologised to KCB supporters for the team's underwhelming league performance but vowed that his players would give everything to win the second edition of the Kenya Cup, scheduled for July 10–11 at the Nyayo National Stadium Basketball Court in Nairobi.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday during a training session at the venue, Bitok underscored the significance of the Kenya Cup, now in its second year, saying the competition has become an important addition to the national volleyball calendar alongside the league.
The team will be managed by Isaac Babu, with Vincent Owuor heading the technical bench. Both emphasized that the championship is one of the premier chess events on the African continent, bringing together elite players from across Africa to compete in the Open and Women’s sections. The tournament will be played over nine rounds under the Swiss-system format.
Speaking on Thursday in Nairobi during the Africa We Build Summit 2026, Ruto said Africa continues to miss out on vast income by selling unprocessed resources while buying back expensive manufactured products made from the same materials.
In Group B, Kenya Pipeline VC leads a strong field featuring La Loi (DR Congo), Sococim (Senegal), Kalibi Sporting Club (Ghana), and Gender Light (Burundi).
Speaking on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Munala said the team has been working hard in camp as they aim to bounce back after finishing fifth in last year’s edition of the continental tournament.
The President described the programme as “significant and consequential,” saying it will reduce schools’ dependence on firewood and other non-renewable energy sources for lighting, cooking, and other daily needs.