KCB sign Nyangige, eight other players ahead of National Sevens Circuit
Nyangige became a free agent at the end of last season following a contract dispute with the Ngong Road-based club and has now completed his move to the Thika Road outfit.
Nyangige became a free agent at the end of last season following a contract dispute with the Ngong Road-based club and has now completed his move to the Thika Road outfit.
HSBC SVNS Division 2 heads to Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium on 14–15 February 2026, with men’s and women’s pools set to decide key promotion pushes and showcase emerging sevens nations.
The National 7s Circuit “Dream Team”, the team of the seas0n in other words, featuring Vincent Onyala, Gabriel Ayimba, Kelvin Wekesa, Samuel Asati, Nygel Amaitsa, Daniel Kipchirchir and Victor Mola all received callups from Wambua after a stellar season.
As reported by El Observador, World Rugby has made the call to reduce the main series from 12 to 8 teams, a further cut after slashing the field from 16 teams just two seasons ago.
Kenya will travel to Los Angeles to take part in the Grand Finale, which will be held May 3 and 4.