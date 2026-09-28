Misleading! IEBC dismisses claims of illegal voter registration
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
IEBC had estimated that it would need Sh9.4 billion for information and communication technology (ICT) during the 2026/27 financial year. However, only Sh4.7 billion was provided, leaving the commission with half of the amount it had requested.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Thursday, Baraza questioned why presidential results took longer to reach the national tallying centre compared with results for other elective positions.
Speaking in an interview on Monday, August 10, 2026, Masinde said a detailed review of the register was necessary to ensure that records were up to date.
Speaking in Ol Kalou while touring polling stations on Thursday, Malala said voting had generally begun peacefully, with residents turning out in large numbers despite earlier concerns over alleged intimidation. He, however, noted that some elderly voters were taking longer to be identified by the KIEMS kits, slowing the voting process.
The 2013 General Election cost about Sh25 billion, driven by the introduction of biometric voter registration systems. In 2017, the cost rose to about Sh49.9 billion following expanded technology use, while the 2022 election cost about Sh44.6 billion.
Isabel noted that legal, procurement, and operational reviews are used to identify gaps in electoral management
In a statement on Saturday, Karua raised alarm over alleged reports that the commission may be unable to account for over 20,000 KIEMS kits, while also questioning the integrity of voter data on its public portal.
The Commission anticipates registering 28.63 million voters, including 6.3 million new entrants identified from the National Population Register, across 55,393 polling stations, an increase of 9,169 stations from the 46,229 used in the 2022 elections.