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Radio Generation Kenya

Lecturers’ strike

University lecturers call off strike after 49 days
News

University lecturers call off strike after 49 days

UASU acknowledged that the union had not achieved its demand for immediate full payment of the Sh7.9 billion but said the decision to end the strike was in the interest of more than 600,000 students and the survival of public universities.

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