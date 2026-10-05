Ogamba calls for end to lecturers’ strike as CBA talks stall
Ogamba said the government was committed to timely negotiations and conclusion of future agreements.
Ogamba said the government was committed to timely negotiations and conclusion of future agreements.
UASU acknowledged that the union had not achieved its demand for immediate full payment of the Sh7.9 billion but said the decision to end the strike was in the interest of more than 600,000 students and the survival of public universities.
Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Friday, UASU Secretary General Constantine Wesonga said the decision followed extensive deliberations by the union’s top organs, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Delegates Conference (NDC).
Lecturers under the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) and Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) staged a march outside the University of Nairobi on Wednesday, reiterating their demand for the full Sh7.9 billion owed under the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and pressing for talks on the 2025–2029 CBA.
Gilgil MP Martha Wangari sought a statement from Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba on measures being taken to resolve the stalemate between the Government and university staff unions.
Appearing before the Senate, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba maintained that the government only owes lecturers Sh624 million, disputing the lecturers’ claim that the figure stands at Sh7.9 billion.
The lawmaker warned that over 500,000 students’ futures are at stake if the strike continues, adding that the crisis is deepening mistrust in government and fueling brain drain among academics.
CS Ogamba urged UASU to communicate the development to its members and emphasized the government’s commitment to honoring all obligations agreed upon under the Return-to-Work Formula.