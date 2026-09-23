Dr Victoria Mutiso murder: Suspects ordered to appear for plea on September 29
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
The Governor explained that for a road project, the county first determines the areas that need attention and sets priorities based on its development plans, concerns raised by residents in different wards, engineering findings and the money available.
Katungi Michael Mpeirwe, a retired lieutenant in the Ugandan army, faces charges in the US over an alleged international arms-trafficking operation targeting criminal groups, including the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).
Kaguchia was taken into custody on Monday before being escorted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters. He was later moved to Kamukunji Police Station, where he remained overnight awaiting further action.
Rose will remain at Kileleshwa Police Station, while Chris will be detained at Kilimani Police Station.
The treason case against Lissu stems from his arrest in April 2025 after delivering a public speech during the party's "No Reforms, No Election" campaign
Ndombi said she and Mutegi studied law together, were admitted to the Roll of Advocates on the same day and later joined the Judiciary as part of the same cohort.