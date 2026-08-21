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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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loans

MPs demand answers over unsecured loans to Kenya Airways
News

MPs demand answers over unsecured loans to Kenya Airways

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Vice Chairperson and Garissa County Woman Representative Amina Udgoon Siyad, scrutinized the Auditor General’s report, which highlighted irregular spending, unapproved transactions, and potential losses of taxpayer money. The audit revealed that the airline received Sh10 billion in 2022/2023 as an on-lent loan, taking the total funding between 2019 and 2023 to Sh41.27 billion.

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Treasury opts to repay, not refinance, Sh55bn TDB facility
Business

Treasury opts to repay, not refinance, Sh55bn TDB facility

According to Treasury records, as of June 2024, Kenya owed TDB about $418 million (Sh54 billion) in syndicated loans scheduled to mature between September and early October 2025. The largest portion, about $314.2 million (Sh40.6 billion) was due on September 19, while the remaining $116.3 million (Sh15 billion) was to be settled by October 6.

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Farmers ditch hustler fund for fuliza and banks
Business

Farmers ditch hustler fund for fuliza and banks

The survey reveals that by May 2025, none of the sampled farmers indicated borrowing from the Hustler Fund or microfinance institutions, despite 11 percent and 13 percent respectively having used these sources just two months earlier in March.

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