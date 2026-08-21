HELB presses 290,000 former beneficiaries to repay Sh29 billion
Monari said HELB does not operate like a one-time funding programme, explaining that money recovered from former beneficiaries is used to finance new applicants.
Monari said HELB does not operate like a one-time funding programme, explaining that money recovered from former beneficiaries is used to finance new applicants.
The lender attributed the growth to improved asset quality, stronger performance across its regional subsidiaries and increased income from non-funded activities
HELB called on applicants to submit their requests as early as possible and carefully follow the application guidelines to help ensure their applications are processed without unnecessary delays.
The PBO said delays in providing the government’s portion could also push external creditors and donors to shift funds to off-budget programmes, which are harder to track.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Vice Chairperson and Garissa County Woman Representative Amina Udgoon Siyad, scrutinized the Auditor General’s report, which highlighted irregular spending, unapproved transactions, and potential losses of taxpayer money. The audit revealed that the airline received Sh10 billion in 2022/2023 as an on-lent loan, taking the total funding between 2019 and 2023 to Sh41.27 billion.
Stanbic Bank had petitioned the High Court to compel Lloyd Masika to provide audited accounts, bank statements, title deeds, and any other relevant records that could aid in recovering the outstanding loan.
According to Treasury records, as of June 2024, Kenya owed TDB about $418 million (Sh54 billion) in syndicated loans scheduled to mature between September and early October 2025. The largest portion, about $314.2 million (Sh40.6 billion) was due on September 19, while the remaining $116.3 million (Sh15 billion) was to be settled by October 6.
The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA), in its latest supervision report, said the non-remitted funds hit 85 regulated Saccos, 62 deposit-taking and 23 non-withdrawable deposit-taking affecting 55,602 members.
HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari revealed that around 300,000 former students currently owe a total of Sh32 billion in unpaid loans.
The lender-appointed administrators have assumed management of Korara Highlands Tea Factory Limited, which owes Sh1.155 billion, while a receiver manager has taken over Elson Plastics of Kenya Limited, which is indebted by Sh775 million.
The senators also instructed the Controller of Budget to provide a full record of empowerment funds in all counties, including the amounts disbursed, loans issued, and recoveries made.
Initially, 63 staff members admitted to receiving loans, but a deeper audit revealed that 128 employees of the county irregularly obtained Sh4.8 million from the kitty.
Higher Education PS Beatrice Inyangala said institutions are pursuing a range of measures to ensure survival. These include increasing student admissions, fully utilising existing facilities, and tapping into government funding through capitation, loans, and scholarships.
Since its launch in November 2022, the Hustler Fund has disbursed about Sh70 billion to 26 million Kenyans.
According to Tala, the top reasons women borrow digital loans include meeting household expenses such as food and rent, paying school fees and buying supplies, supporting small business operations, and covering medical bills.
The report, drawing from direct feedback of Tala’s customers, found that nine out of ten Kenyans who took digital loans experienced an improved quality of life
HELB warned that creating a new account could interfere with ongoing applications and may result in errors or delays.
The average interest rate charged by commercial banks on SME loans climbed from 15.5 percent in December 2022 to 16.4 percent in 2024.
The survey reveals that by May 2025, none of the sampled farmers indicated borrowing from the Hustler Fund or microfinance institutions, despite 11 percent and 13 percent respectively having used these sources just two months earlier in March.
Tharaka Nithi and Garissa were singled out for failing to clear long-standing bills, with one firm owed since 2014.
The default crisis now threatens the sustainability of HELB, which operates as a revolving fund meant to support successive generations of university and college students.