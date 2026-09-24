Two arrested in Maseno as police recover 11 suspected stolen laptops
According to the National Police Service, the investigation began after a complainant reported to Maseno Police Station that his laptop had been stolen from his hostel room.
According to the National Police Service, the investigation began after a complainant reported to Maseno Police Station that his laptop had been stolen from his hostel room.
Speaking on the development on Monday while in Nairobi, the President of Chess Kenya, Bernard Wanjala, explained that the World University Team Chess Championship 2026, the first of its kind organised by FIDE, will bring together the finest university chess players from around the world.
The enforcement team comprising NACADA officers, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), and the National Police Service (NPS) carried out a midday raid in the Maseno area, leading to the recovery of narcotics and other illicit substances valued at Sh800,000.