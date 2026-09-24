Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Maseno

Maseno picked for World University Team Chess Championship
Sports

Maseno picked for World University Team Chess Championship

Speaking on the development on Monday while in Nairobi, the President of Chess Kenya, Bernard Wanjala, explained that the World University Team Chess Championship 2026, the first of its kind organised by FIDE, will bring together the finest university chess players from around the world.

By