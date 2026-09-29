2027 Election
DP Kindiki: Let politics not divide Mt Kenya
The Deputy Presidentsaid political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.
The Deputy Presidentsaid political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.
Kindiki said the government would no longer tolerate contractors who delay projects despite receiving payment, noting that Kenyans were waiting to benefit from improved infrastructure.