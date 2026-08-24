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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Van Dijk fights decline
Sports

Liverpool's Van Dijk fights decline

Mohamed Salah’s dip in form has dominated headlines this season, but it was Virgil van Dijk, once the unassailable pillar of Liverpool’s defence, who found himself under the harshest scrutiny during a flat 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

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Salah shows his worth to Egypt with stellar display
Sports

Salah shows his worth to Egypt with stellar display

Salah first cleverly toe-poked the ball home with his left foot, ahead of the on-rushing goalkeeper, to increase Egypt’s lead early in their qualifier against Djibouti, and then added the third in a 3-0 win with a masterful volleyed lob.

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