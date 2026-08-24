Salah scores twice in first Trabzonspor Super Lig start
The 34-year-old Egypt forward left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, having scored 257 goals for the club in nine years.
The 34-year-old Egypt forward left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, having scored 257 goals for the club in nine years.
Hassan was visibly frustrated after Alexis Mac Allister appeared to foul Mohamed Salah in the penalty area, but referee François Letexier waved play on. Argentina then launched a counterattack that caught Egypt off guard, with Enzo Fernández scoring a dramatic late winner.
The injury scare has left Egypt waiting for a detailed medical assessment ahead of the knockout stage, with coach Hossam Hassan expressing hope that the problem is not serious.
AFCON’s Round of 16 continues on Monday in Agadir and Fès as Egypt face Benin and Nigeria meet Mozambique, with two more quarter-final places and major reputations on the line.
Ousmane Dembélé won the 2025 Best FIFA Men’s Player award in Qatar as national team captains’ ballots highlighted his peer respect, rising stars like Lamine Yamal and shifting global elite rankings.
Mohamed Salah’s dip in form has dominated headlines this season, but it was Virgil van Dijk, once the unassailable pillar of Liverpool’s defence, who found himself under the harshest scrutiny during a flat 1-1 draw with Sunderland.
Salah remains a world-class threat and a match-winner, but Slot’s evolving system demands flexibility.
Salah first cleverly toe-poked the ball home with his left foot, ahead of the on-rushing goalkeeper, to increase Egypt’s lead early in their qualifier against Djibouti, and then added the third in a 3-0 win with a masterful volleyed lob.
Arne Slot's side secured the title on Sunday with a 5-1 thrashing of Spurs in a party atmosphere at Anfield.
Salah has now collected 45 goal involvements this season (27 goals and 18 assists) and overtakes Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland who both managed 44.
Salah has scored 243 goals in 394 games for Liverpool and is considered already one of the best players to ever feature for the 19 time English Premier League champions.