NSDCC: Kenya records 37% drop in new HIV infections since 2022
About 1.35 million Kenyans living with HIV are currently on treatment, with 87% of those receiving treatment achieving viral suppression, according to the NSDCC.
About 1.35 million Kenyans living with HIV are currently on treatment, with 87% of those receiving treatment achieving viral suppression, according to the NSDCC.
WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said the findings highlight both the progress that has been achieved and the risks that could reverse those gains.
As a result, many of the people and regions most affected by HIV remain largely unprotected, despite the drug being free
SUPKEM National Chairman Al-Hajj Hassan Ole Naado led a delegation of senior officials to the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) for high-level deliberations aimed at enhancing collaboration in addressing syndemic diseases affecting communities across the country.
The suspects, drawn from IEBC, NSDCC, KeRRA, KMTC, and Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, are accused of fraudulently earning millions of shillings in salaries through falsified documents.