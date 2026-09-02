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KURA announces three-hour traffic disruption on Outer Ring road
According to the authority’s work sequence, traffic will initially be maintained at restricted speeds between noon and 1pm as machinery is positioned along the affected section.
According to the authority’s work sequence, traffic will initially be maintained at restricted speeds between noon and 1pm as machinery is positioned along the affected section.
In a traffic advisory issued on Thursday, KURA said the temporary closure is necessary to allow the safe dismantling and removal of the gantry located on the southern section of Outer Ring Road near the Airport North Road junction.
Residents have been demanding the release of Abdulaziz Duba Molu, popularly known as Zizo, and Maxwell Kiarie, who have not been seen since last week.