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Radio Generation Kenya

parastatals

Ruto names new heads of key parastatal boards
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Ruto names new heads of key parastatal boards

The appointments, officially published in a Gazette notice on October 24, 2025, affect the Gambling Regulatory Authority, the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority, and the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD)

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