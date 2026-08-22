Ruto names new heads for three key state boards
The appointments were made for three-year terms and became effective on August 21, according to a gazette notice issued by the President on Friday.
The appointments were made for three-year terms and became effective on August 21, according to a gazette notice issued by the President on Friday.
President Ruto also appointed Moses Wekesa Mwambu Mabonga as the non-executive chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), replacing an earlier appointment made through a 2025 Gazette Notice.
The appointments, officially published in a Gazette notice on October 24, 2025, affect the Gambling Regulatory Authority, the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority, and the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD)
In the September 12 issue of the Kenya Gazette, President Ruto appointed Paul Mbatha as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of the President’s Award for a period of three years, effective September 12, 2025.