SHA opens new review of Sh10 million-plus NHIF claims
The authority has issued a schedule showing the claims covered by the exercise and asked healthcare providers to go through it and ensure they have all the documents needed for the review.
The authority has issued a schedule showing the claims covered by the exercise and asked healthcare providers to go through it and ensure they have all the documents needed for the review.
In a statement issued on Monday, the State Department for Children Services said the funds have been successfully released and are available for withdrawal through contracted Payment Service Providers.
Healthcare facilities seeking clarification have been instructed to submit written requests through the email address [email protected] by July 31.
In a notice issued on July 4,2026, SHA said the released funds will be used to settle verified hospital claims for healthcare facilities with outstanding amounts of Sh10 million and below. Before payments are processed, however, healthcare providers will be required to complete a formal sign-off process.
In a notice sent to contracted healthcare providers, SHA said the funds are intended to ensure hospitals and clinics can continue offering uninterrupted care while strengthening the national health insurance system.
The move is designed to help healthcare providers maintain uninterrupted services as the festive season approaches. It is part of SHA’s ongoing efforts to improve claim accuracy and streamline facility contract management under the Social Health Insurance system.
NMK has reminded the public that any tickets bought before the digital platform launch must be used within 30 days. Starting immediately, all future visits to participating museums will require online booking through the eCitizen portal.
Nyakang’o observed that the piling up of pending bills has put businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, under severe pressure as their cash flow is restricted by long-delayed payments.
CS Mbadi told the Senate County Public Accounts Committee that the new arrangement will use the integrated financial management system to channel deductions to bodies such as the Kenya Revenue Authority, SACCOs and pension schemes before the funds reach counties.
A special audit flagged Sh492.1 million and USD414,299.60 paid to Electronic Citizen Services, which was not named in the initial contract.
The Treasury’s failure to fully fund pension obligations comes as it faces mounting pressure to clear a Sh57.24 billion pension bill in June alone.