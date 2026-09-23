Homa Bay voter numbers rise as MP Kaluma projects 4 million Luo votes
The ODM MP said the growing number of registered voters pointed to a potentially larger voting bloc by the time Kenyans go to the polls in 2027.
The ODM MP said the growing number of registered voters pointed to a potentially larger voting bloc by the time Kenyans go to the polls in 2027.
After his appearance on Tuesday, Ruku said he had been given an opportunity to explain the circumstances surrounding the remarks and provide the context in which they were made.
The commission said the matter is being handled under Sections 27, 29 and 63C as read with Section 63E of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
She accused Kaluma of making inflammatory remarks targeting people who do not support the government, alleging that the MP had called for such individuals to be dealt with and threatened that they could be sought out even in hotels and their homes
Miguna also criticised Siaya Governor James Orengo over his conduct towards political opponents and accused him of associating with individuals he alleged were involved in organising violence
Kaluma noted that the President should instead concentrate on consolidating support in other parts of the country because he believes Mt Kenya voters have already made up their minds ahead of the next election
The legislator said members elected through ODM should not continue holding party positions or benefiting from the party’s support while advancing the agenda of other political groups.
The concerns emerged during a fact-finding mission by the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security as part of its budget oversight programme.
The Linda Mwananchi faction is associated with a section of ODM leaders drawn from different levels of government, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, among others holding elected offices across the country.
This comes despite an earlier High Court order that had halted his initial suspension and barred the National Assembly from taking further disciplinary action against him.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Kaluma warned that how both consumers and suppliers respond to perceived shortages could place unnecessary pressure on the fuel supply chain.
Kaluma said National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee sought the best price for the public asset and challenged testimony that failed to present a credible alternative valuation.
Speaking on NTV on Monday, Kaluma emphasized that “there is no mrengo in ODM, we are one united, and by demographics and geography, we cover the largest swaths of the country.”
Addressing the MPs, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce regional chairperson Nickel Tarel backed the proposal, saying it would guarantee Safaricom’s independence from government control and raise funds to complete stalled development projects.
Kaluma criticized the move as a betrayal of Kenya’s deeply held cultural, religious, and moral beliefs.
Posting on X, Kaluma said Kenya should not become a nation where activism thrives like a business.
In a statement posted on his official X account on Sunday, June 8, 2025, Kaluma firmly dismissed the label, expressing that he does not associate with it and considers it irrelevant to the broader national conversation.
The MP called on African leaders to stand firm in defending traditional family values.
The legislator’s body was airlifted from Wilson Airport to Homa Bay in preparation for his burial, set to take place on Friday.
Kaluma observed that President Ruto has been officially received for state visits by both the United States and China—an uncommon accomplishment for an African head of state.