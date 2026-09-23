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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Peter Kaluma

Kaluma: Linda Mwananchi leaders cannot form strong political movement alone
Politics

Kaluma: Linda Mwananchi leaders cannot form strong political movement alone

The Linda Mwananchi faction is associated with a section of ODM leaders drawn from different levels of government, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, among others holding elected offices across the country.

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