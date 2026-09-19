Kindiki declares end to political insults, says rivals have been forgiven
The Deputy President said he had never been known as a politician who trades insults, although repeated attacks had sometimes forced him to respond.
The Deputy President said he had never been known as a politician who trades insults, although repeated attacks had sometimes forced him to respond.
Members of the Tourism and Wildlife Committee said merging the two institutions could weaken tourism research and affect efforts to build a stable and growing tourism industry.
Mudavadi appeared before the Senate National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Committee on Monday, where he said taxpayers are losing more than Sh20 billion every year through overlapping consultations done at different stages of the law-making process.
President William Ruto has similarly criticized political slogans, describing them as distractions from substantive debates.