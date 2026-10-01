MP Wainaina admits “errored in judgement” over Kapseret remarks, NCIC says
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
Justice Ouko said simply pointing to breaches of electoral law is not enough to persuade the court to overturn a presidential result. Petitioners must demonstrate that the problems were so widespread and serious that, when considered together, they undermined the integrity of the election.
Ichung’wah urged politicians to resist the urge to dictate how the commission operates, saying their role should be limited to offering direction where necessary while allowing the electoral agency to make its own decisions.
She said unemployment, particularly among young people, had made politics increasingly intertwined with people's struggle to earn a living
The findings were unveiled during the release of the CountyTrak Performance Index 2026 at Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday, with the report offering a citizen-based assessment of Members of Parliament, Senators and Women Representatives across the country.
Muturi warned voters against replacing one political establishment with another without evaluating leaders carefully
His remarks come after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the National Assembly Departmental Committee on National Security that some of the suspects linked to the attack had fled the country.
Tuko Kadi founder Ademba Allans has cautioned the public over what he says is growing misuse of the movement as it expands rapidly among young peopl
UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar has criticised politicians for politicising Kenya’s petroleum scandal, defended the G-to-G fuel framework, and outlined penalties and safeguards to protect consumers and the economy.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Council termed the attack “shocking and unacceptable,” saying it demeans the dignity of the Governor’s office and strikes at “the very heart of constitutionalism and the rule of law.”
The vehicles were traced to Mombasa, where investigators say they had been fitted with counterfeit registration plates in an attempt to evade detection.
ELOG’s Mulle Musau warns that normalised bribery, handouts and paid violence are distorting Kenya’s elections, entrenching unfair contests and sidelining policy-based debate and citizen-driven democracy.