Sports
Ronaldo gets Portugal recall at 41 as Jorge Jesus names first squad
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Shearer, who retired in 2006 before moving into sports media and punditry, said Ronaldo's status makes it difficult for Portugal's coach to make tactical decisions.