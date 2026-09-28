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Misleading! IEBC dismisses claims of illegal voter registration
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
According to Muturi, having clear legal and institutional avenues for dealing with electoral questions could help contain disputes before they develop into wider national crises.
According to the Commission, earlier registers did not capture biometric details, meaning some older voters may not be included in the modern system unless they updated their records.