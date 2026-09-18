Sports
Ronaldo gets Portugal recall at 41 as Jorge Jesus names first squad
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
It's reported that the Manchester City defender was upset after Spain ace Mikel Merino started talking at the same time, after Portugal’s press officer, who appeared irate, demanded that a Portuguese journalist ask the first question.